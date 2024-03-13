San Jose police arrest pair suspected in bank robberies across Bay Area, Central Valley

SAN JOSE – A pair suspected in a series of bank robberies and attempted robberies across the Bay Area and the Central Valley have been arrested, police said Wednesday.

According to San Jose Police, the arrests stem from an investigation into Feb. 12 robbery at a bank on the 500 block of West Capitol Expressway. During the incident, a male suspect passed a note to the teller, demanding money.

Police said the suspect took more than $1,000 in cash and fled the scene on foot.

During the investigation, robbery detectives were able to identify the primary suspect in the robbery and determine that he was also responsible for robberies in Fremont, Modesto and Sacramento, along with attempted robberies in Sacramento and Milpitas.

Detectives were also able to identify a woman suspected of being the getaway driver in all six incidents.

On Mar. 6, detectives served a search warrant at a home in Antioch. During the search, an unregistered Glock handgun and ammunition were found.

The primary suspect, identified as 37-year-old Brandon Lopez of Antioch was arrested, along with the suspected driver, identified as 43-year-old Tamara Bush of Antioch.

Brandon Lopez (left) and Tamara Bush are suspected in bank robberies and attempted robberies in several communities in the Bay Area and Central Valley. The pair, both residents of Antioch, were arrested on Mar. 6, 2024. San Jose Police Department

Both suspects were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of robbery. According to jail records, Lopez and Bush are being held without bail.

Police said Wednesday that the pair are also facing additional charges in other counties.

Anyone with additional information about the robberies is asked to contact Detective Grodin of the SJPD robbery unit over email or by calling 408-277-4166.