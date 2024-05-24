San Jose police arrest man in connection with mother's death

SAN JOSE -- A 34-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with the death of his mother, San Jose police said Friday.

Roger Le was arrested after officers discovered a woman unconscious and not breathing in the 200 block of Shadow Dance Drive at about 10:47 a.m. Thursday, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her son, Le, was detained inside the residence, police said.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation. This is the city's 14th homicide of 2024.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Barragan at 4106@sanjoseca.gov or Detective Van Brande 4542@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-5283.

Crime tips can be sent anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org.