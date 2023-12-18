San Jose police arrest man linked to $1M check fraud, identity theft scheme

SAN JOSE – Authorities in the South Bay arrested a man Thursday on multiple felony charges in connection with a $1 million check fraud and identity theft scheme.

San Jose police announced Monday that the arrest came following an investigation into a series of cases that began in May of 2022.

Detectives with the department's Burglary and Financial Crimes Unit found that the cases of identity theft and check fraud resulted in a loss of more than $1 million, with multiple victims. The crime ring is alleged to have altered money orders, printed fraudulent checks and stole personal checks, using the proceeds to purchase firearms, drugs and jewelry.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify a primary suspect, obtained a $1 million warrant for the suspect and a search warrant for his home.

On Thursday, the department's Covert Response Unit found and arrested the suspect, identified as 30-year-old John Mahoni of Sunnyvale. Police said Mahoni was found to be in possession of a loaded privately-made "ghost gun" with an extended magazine.

John Mahoni San Jose Police Department

Detectives along with investigators with the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office and U.S. Postal Inspectors served a warrant at the suspect's home. Police said a short-barreled assault rifle, an unregistered pistol with extended magazines and ammunition were found. Along with the weapons, cash, jewelry, 100 altered money orders and more than 600 checks belonging to victims were also located.

Mahoni was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on the warrant and felony weapons charges, police said.

According to jail records, Mahoni is being held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone with information about these cases or similar cases to contact Detective Wellman of the department's Financial Crimes and Burglary Unit over email.