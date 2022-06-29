San Jose Police arrest four juveniles who tried to hold up driver, led car chase

Handgun found in car stolen by four teenagers in San Jose. San Jose Police Department

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) - Officers arrested four teenagers Sunday morning who reportedly held up a driver at gunpoint and led a high speed chase before being caught, police said.

At around 1 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a carjacking near the intersection of South 7th and East Reed streets. The victim informed responding officers that after he had parked his vehicle, four men wearing masks demanded his car and property at gunpoint. After complying, the suspects drove off in the stolen car.

Officers located the stolen vehicle an hour later. The suspects then led police on a high speed chase, which officers had to call off because of the suspects' reckless driving. Police arrested the suspects after they collided with a center median near the area of Coleman Avenue and Highway 87. The driver attempted to flee on foot but was taken down a short time later.

All four suspects, ages 14-17, were booked into juvenile hall. Detectives acknowledged that three of the suspects were already on probation after being arrested for armed robberies and carjackings back in March. One of them also had an ankle monitor.

Anyone with information on this case or similar incidents was asked to contact Detective Marte #4621 of the San José Police Robbery Unit via email: 4621@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-4166.