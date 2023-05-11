San Jose police arrest bank robbery suspect behind wheel of stolen vehicle

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a suspect in a bank robbery and an attempted bank robbery earlier this year who was taken into custody last week while in possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to a San José Police Department release, on On March 9, detectives investigated an attempted bank robbery on the 5600 block of Silver Creek Valley Road. During the incident, the suspect handed the bank teller a note stating he had a gun and demanded money. Police said the suspect left the bank before receiving any money.

San Jose bank robbery suspect David Razzaqui San Jose Police Department

After a thorough investigation, police identified 35-year-old David Razzaqui as the primary suspect. Detectives were also able to connect Razzaqui toa bank robbery that occurred in February of this year in the city of Saratoga.

After obtaining an arrest warrant for the suspect, detectives arrested Razzaqui in San Jose last Tuesday while he was in possession of a stolen vehicle. He was subsequently booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for robbery and attempted robbery.

Anyone with information about these cases or similar cases is asked to contact Detective Mendoza #4395 of the San José Police Robbery Unit via email: 4395@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4166.

Individuals can submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information submitted leads to an arrest, individuals are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.