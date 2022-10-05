San Jose Police arrest 74-year-old Fresno man in connection to homicide

PIX Now -- Wednesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

Fresno resident Sital Singh Dosanjh, 74, who was arrested in connection with a homicide in San Jose. Courtesy of San Jose Police

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Police announced the arrest of a 74-year-old Fresno man Wednesday who they identified as a suspect in a recent homicide.

Fresno Police arrested Sital Singh Dosanjh at his Fresno home Saturday on behalf of San Jose police, who connected him to homicide just two days before.

On Sept. 30, around 6:13 p.m., officers received reports of a person down in a vehicle on the 5000 block of the Almaden Expressway. Responding officers arrived to find a woman dead in the car from at least one gunshot wound. It was the city's 28th homicide.

Police did not identify the victim, but the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office will after confirming the victim's identity and notifying next of kin.

Officers took Singh without incident. He will be transferred back to San José in the coming day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Varela #3638 or Detective Montoya #3644 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 3638@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3644@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.