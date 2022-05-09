San Jose police arrest 32, seize 16 illegal guns during Cinco de Mayo

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- Police in San Jose on Monday confirmed nearly three dozen felony arrests and the seizure of 16 illegal weapons during enforcement on the Cinco de Mayo holiday last Thursday.

A post by the San Jose Police Department's Public Information Officer Twitter account provided the numbers on arrests and illegal guns seized during the holiday. While the post did not offer details on the charges of the individuals arrested, it noted that 32 people were taken into custody for felonies.

A total of "16 illegally possessed firearms" were taken from "prohibited persons," the post also said. A photo showed a number of the firearms in questions, along with two sets of brass knuckles and one bag of what appeared to be drugs, possibly methamphetamine.

Police dispatch received an astounding 4,545 calls for service on Thursday night, according to the post. The post said "community service officers assisted with traffic control, traffic diversions, collected evidence, and helped process crime scenes."

The post also thanked "community leaders and neighborhood organizations" the department partnered with "to ensure a safe Cinco de Mayo holiday."