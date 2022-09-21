San Jose police arrest 3, seize 35 pounds of meth and 5 guns in bust

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose on Wednesday confirmed a warrant that was served a day earlier that resulted in three arrests and the seizure of 35 pounds of methamphetamine, five guns and more.

San Jose Police Department Assistant Chief Paul Joseph posted about the bust on Twitter Wednesday morning, saying that the seizures and arrests at an unspecified location were the work of the department's Street Crimes Unit.

Joseph said that the serving of the search warrant Tuesday led to the recovery of five handguns -- including two that were stolen -- cash, burglary tools and stolen property in addition to the 35 pounds of meth that were seized.

The tweet noted that three people were arrested and booked who were prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior convictions, but it did not identify the individuals or outline the charges they would be facing.