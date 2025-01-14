San Jose police arrest 2 suspects in July armed robbery, seize cache of weapons

Police in San Jose on Tuesday confirmed the recent arrests of two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at an Alum Rock business last summer, one of whom was in possession of almost a dozen handguns and rifles.

According to the press release issued by the San Jose Police Department, the armed robbery happened early on the morning of July 12, 2024, at around 2:22 a.m. Patrol officers responded to the incident on the 2600 block of Alum Rock Avenue and learned that five unidentified suspects entered a business and brandished firearms at the victims inside.

San Jose armed robbery suspects Christopher Sanchez (L) and Alex Maldonado (R). San Jose Police Department

The suspects took approximately $6,000 dollars worth of property including cash from the victims, fleeing the scene prior to the officers' arrival.

San Jose police detectives began a thorough investigation into the incident and eventually identified two of the five suspects involved as 30-year-old San Jose resident Christopher Sanchez and 28-year-old Stockton resident Alex Maldonado. Police obtained arrest warrants for suspect Sanchez and suspect Maldonado as well as search warrants for their associated residences.

Sanchez was arrested in San Jose and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on November 13, 2024, for armed robbery. Last Wednesday, Maldonado was arrested in Stockton and booked into Santa Clara County Mail Jail for armed robbery.

Weapons seized from San Jose armed robbery suspect Alex Maldonado. San Jose Police Department

During the search of Maldonado's Stockton residence, police found multiple weapons including a stolen lever action rifle, an unregistered AK-47 rifle, and nine unregistered handguns and extended magazines.

Police are continuing their search for the three outstanding suspects. Anyone with information about the case or the whereabouts of thosesuspects is urged to contact Detective Williams #4766 of the SJPD Robbery Unit via email 4766@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4166.