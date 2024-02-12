Pedestrian killed after man in SUV backs out of driveway in San Jose

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose are investigating after a woman was fatally struck by the driver of an SUV backing out of a driveway over the weekend.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a collision along the 800 block of Saratoga Avenue in West San Jose. Officers found the pedestrian, who was taken to a local hospital.

The woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased. Police said the woman's name is being withheld pending confirmation and notifying next of kin.

According to a preliminary investigation, the woman was walking on the west sidewalk of Saratoga Avenue when she was struck by a driver backing out of a driveway in a 2004 tan Volkswagen Touareg SUV.

Police said the driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The incident is the city's 8th traffic death in 2024. According to officers, the woman is the 5th pedestrian to be killed on the city's streets so far this year.

Additional details about the collision were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Bowen of the SJPD Traffic Investigations Unit via email or by calling 408-277-4654.