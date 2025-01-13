Pedestrian fatally struck in San Jose over the weekend; driver suspected of DUI

Police arrested a suspected DUI driver who allegedly drove away after fatally hitting a pedestrian Sunday night in San Jose, police said.

The collision was reported about 10:50 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue near Lonus Street. A man driving a 2014 white Acura SUV was headed north on Lincoln when his vehicle hit someone walking across the road, according to a release from San Jose police.

The pedestrian wasn't in a crosswalk when he was hit, and was walking across Lincoln from west to east, police said. He was taken by emergency crews to a hospital, where he died. His name was not released.

Officers found the driver leaving the scene and pulled him over. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

The death is the city's second fatal collision this year.