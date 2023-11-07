Watch CBS News
Pedestrian dies after getting hit by vehicle in South San Jose

A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in San Jose late Monday night died of her injuries, police said.

The collision happened in the area of Chesbro Ave and Blossom Hill Road just west of Highway 85 in South San Jose at around 11 p.m. Monday.

San Jose Police said the woman was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead. 

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to police.

It was the city's 43rd fatal collision and the 45th traffic death of 2023. It was also the 24th pedestrian death of 2023. 

