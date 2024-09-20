Pedestrian dies after being hit by a car in San Jose

Police are investigating after a female pedestrian was fatally struck by a car Thursday night in San Jose.

The crash was reported shortly after 8 p.m. in the area of Stevens Creek Boulevard and Hanson Avenue near Santana Row.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she died, San Jose police said. Her name was not released.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Police said eastbound Stevens Creek Boulevard from Cypress Avenue to Hanson Avenue will be blocked off for a significant amount of time.

Motorists are are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.