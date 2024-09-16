San Jose passenger dies after being thrown from and run over by truck doing donuts

Police in San Jose arrested the driver of a pick-up truck who fatally struck a passenger after she was thrown from his vehicle as he did "donuts" in a parking lot Friday night, according to authorities.

According to a press release issued by the San Jose Police Department Monday, police responded to a report of a solo vehicle collision on the 14900 block of Camden Ave. in the Cambrian Park neighborhood late Friday at around 11:55 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle, a 2006 white Ford pick-up truck, was driving recklessly in a parking lot doing donuts.

The vehicle was occupied by the driver, an adult male, and three passengers -- an adult female and two adult males. Police said the adult female passenger sitting in the front of the truck fell out of the vehicle and onto the pavement. The pick-up truck then struck the female passenger. The driver transported the female victim to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased, authorities said.

Police said the driver and two other passengers remained at the hospital. Officers determined alcohol was a factor in the incident, though they confirmed that the incident was not related to a sideshow. The driver was identified and taken into custody. While police did not release his identity, authorities said he was later booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on charges of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.

The incident was the 37th fatal collision and 37th traffic death of this year. The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office. Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective DelliCarpini #4103 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4103@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654. Anonymous tips can be sent by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.