San Jose parents arrested after investigators find 25,000 fentanyl pills, marijuana near baby

Fentanyl crisis: What makes the drug so deadly

SAN JOSE – A San Jose couple has been arrested on child endangerment and multiple drug charges after investigators conducting a raid said they found thousands of fentanyl pills, marijuana and cocaine near a baby.

According to District Attorney Jeff Rosen's office, members of the Santa Clara County Specialized Enforcement Team (SCCSET) executed a warrant at the couple's apartment on Tuesday.

During the raid, investigators said they found about 25,000 fentanyl pills in a backpack stashed under the baby's crib. The pills were in plastic bags with "10k" labeled on them.

The couple's one-year-old baby was found playing in his playpen, a few feet away from a bag of marijuana. In the kitchen, investigators said they found cocaine in a cabinet next to the baby's formula and an illegal firearm in an unlocked drawer.

The parents, identified as 27-year-old Octavian Moreno and 23-year-old Krystal Delgado, were arrested and charged with three counts of possessing narcotics for sale, one count of child endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Rosen's office said the raid was one of the largest seizures of fentanyl in the county's history.

In a statement, the district attorney referenced the tragic deaths of two other young South Bay children who died from fentanyl overdoses.

"This is a county where fentanyl and the callous disregard for its lethality took the lives of two small children - Baby Phoenix and Baby Winter," Rosen said. "I had hoped that their short lives had gained some meaning as a warning to all parents. I am relieved today that we have not added another name to that tragic list."

"Baby Phoenix" was a three-month-old girl who died in May 2023 after authorities said she ingested methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Phoenix's father, 38-year-old David Anthony Castro, was charged with felony child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance. Her mother had died from an overdose.

"Baby Winter" was 18 months old when authorities said she died from fentanyl and methamphetamine poisoning in Aug. 2023. Murder charges were filed against her parents, 27-year-old Derek Vaughn Rayo and 28-year-old Kelly Jean Richardson, along with suspected drug dealers 31-year-old Phillip Ortega and 32-year-old Paige Vitale.

According to Rosen's office, Moreno and Delgado are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon. If convicted, Moreno faces up to 18 years in prison, while Delgado faces 13 years.