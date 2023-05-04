San Jose officials say 50 koi fish missing from Japanese Friendship Garden

SAN JOSE – Parks officials in San Jose said Wednesday they are heartbroken after discovering that 50 koi fish were missing from the Japanese Friendship Garden.

Parks officials said in a social media post that the theft of the colorful carp was reported to San Jose police.

"The city is heartbroken at the disappearance of these beautiful creatures. We will provide updates as we receive them," the parks department posted on Twitter.

We regret to inform our community that approximately 50 koi fish are missing from the Japanese Friendship Garden. We have reported the stolen fish to the San Jose Police Department. pic.twitter.com/Oga4IkAU9k — San José Parks & Rec (@sjparksandrec) May 3, 2023

The garden on Senter Road was built in 1965 to be a symbol of everlasting friendship between San Jose and its sister city of Okayama, Japan in 1965, according to the San Jose Department of Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services.

Anyone with information regarding the missing fish is asked to report it to the non-emergency police number at (408) 277-8900.