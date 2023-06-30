San Jose nonprofit aims to prevent fentanyl addiction among vulnerable youth

SAN JOSE -- In the battle against fentanyl addiction, Steve Eckert, CEO of Alum Rock Counseling Center in San Jose, has a personal connection to someone struggling with fentanyl addiction and he is determined to make a difference.

"Our work is about creating solutions," Eckert said. "One of my friends has a child who's using and I hope we can do something about it."

As the CEO of Alum Rock Counseling Center, Eckert leads an organization that plays a vital role in preventing drug addiction among vulnerable youth in Santa Clara County.

"We employ various strategies such as school-based counseling, collaboration with county drop-in centers, support for parents with removed children and a mentoring program," Eckert explained.

This summer, Alum Rock Counseling Center is ramping up its efforts after a recent warning by Santa Clara County supervisor Cindy Chavez about an anticipated surge in fentanyl availability in the region.

"We've observed synthetic pills, known as M30, being trafficked in our community," Chavez said. "We want parents and young people to understand the risks and recognize the high likelihood of overdose and poisoning."

The impact of fentanyl addiction is particularly concerning within the White/Caucasian and Hispanic communities, prompting the consulate general of Mexico in San Jose to take action.

"We have a dedicated health prevention program called 'Ventanilla de Salud,'" Consulate General Alejandra Bologna said. "Our facilities provide medical references and clinical services and we extend these services to the four counties we serve through our mobile units."

Statistics from the county medical examiner reveal that, between 2019 and May 2023, the Hispanic community in Santa Clara County experienced at least 155 fentanyl-related deaths. However, county officials are hopeful that early intervention by organizations like Alum Rock Counseling Center can save more lives.

Highlighting the urgency of their mission, Eckert shared a recent success story.

"Just last week, at one of our drop-in centers, we had a kid who had taken fentanyl. Fortunately, we were able to get them to the hospital in time and they survived."

Alum Rock Counseling Center's focus on prevention and dedication to establishing cultural connections will be evident this summer. The organization is planning activities and field trips to Santa Cruz, aiming to provide young people with alternatives to drug use and keep them away from the dangers of fentanyl.