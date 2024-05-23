Newborn delivered after car crash in East San Jose dies from injuries

SAN JOSE – A newborn baby who was delivered by emergency C-section after the child's mother was involved in a traffic collision in East San Jose last week has died, police said.

Around 8:45 p.m. on May 14, officers were called to the area of South White Road and Farringdon Drive on reports of a two-vehicle collision. Investigators said the mother, who was driving northbound on South White Road, struck an oncoming Jeep SUV while attempting to turn left onto Farringdon Drive.

Following the collision, the woman was taken to a local hospital where doctors performed the C-section. The infant, who was in critical condition, succumbed to their injuries and died on May 19.

Authorities said the infant's identity would be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office. The child is San Jose's 18th traffic death of 2024.

Police told CBS News Bay Area that the mother suffered non-life threatening injuries in the collision. The driver of the Jeep, only identified as an adult male, was not injured.

Anyone with additional information about the collision is asked to contact Detective Aldinger of the department's Traffic Investigations Unit over email or by calling 408-277-4654.