San Jose neighborhood group readies haunted house for frightful fun

SAN JOSE -- Halloween is coming up in just 11 days and a group of friends and family in San Jose are getting ready for it. It's not just decorations. They go a spooky extra step.

Since 2009, the "Boo Crew" has been putting on a Haunted House outside the Schiro house.

"Everything -- basically right up to the front of our house toward the street -- is completely filled with the haunted house and then our neighbor's house. Half of his driveway is used too," Bob Schiro explained.

He, his family and friends make up the Boo Crew.

Friday evening is crunch time for them to get everything ready for Halloween night.

Every year, their haunted house takes on a new theme. It all starts in April when they start thinking about the theme of the year.

"Then Aug. 1, we start building," Schiro said.

He didn't want to give out many clues because he likes to keep the theme a secret until Halloween night.

"We're gonna be a little more edgy than we've ever been this year," he said.

To make it happen, it's a team effort that everyone involved enjoys.

"This is a community event that people talk about and get excited about and donate money to and tell their family and friends about," said Allison Carpenter, who is a friend of the Schiros and part of the Boo Crew.

The Schiros have been transforming their home since 2009 and, although there's a lot of work that goes into it, they say it's worth it.

"At the end, when you get the public together -- 7,000 people in two nights converging together with all that positive energy and at their best -- it doesn't get any better than that. All your blisters and bumps go away when you experience that," Schiro said.

Kids can walk through the house from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 & Nov. 1. At that time, it'll be less scary. Then, after 6 p.m., the older kids and adults can walk through to see the full effects of the haunted house. It's all free of charge. The family is taking donations online that help offset the materials used.