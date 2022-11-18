San Jose mother arrested for allegedly killing infant child

SAN JOSE -- A 29-year-old San Jose mother has been arrested for allegedly causing the death of one of her twin infant children earlier this month.

San Jose police said Celina Juarez was being held on a homicide charge related to the 8-month-old child's death at a local hospital on Nov. 5.

According to Investigators, officers responded to the 1400 block of Hurlingham Way for a call of unconscious 8-month-old infant twins at approximately 3:16 p.m. on November 4th.

When they arrived, the officers immediately began CPR on one of the infants who was not breathing. Medics arrived as well and transported the infants to local hospitals.

On November 5th, one of the twins died while in intensive care. The condition of the surviving twin has not been released.

The children were under Juarez's care when the medical emergency occurred.

Homicide detectives and members of the Santa Clara County Severe Child Injury and Death team began a comprehensive and thorough investigation. An arrest warrant was eventually issued for Juarez, charging her with homicide.

During the preliminary stages of the investigation, Juarez suffered from an unknown medical emergency and was subsequently transported to a local hospital where she remained until November 16.

Once released from the hospital, Juarez was taken into custody by the Metro Unit and subsequently booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

The identity of the deceased victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office.

This was the city's 33rd homicide of 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to Contact Detective Sergeant White #4104 or Detective Reckas #3440 of the San José Police Department's Homicide unit at 408-277-5283, or via email: 4104@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3440@sanjoseca.gov

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.