COVID: San Jose reinstates mask rules for city employees over rising South Bay cases

SAN JOSE – A month after San Jose dropped its indoor mask mandate, city officials have reinstated the requirement for its employees amid concerns about increasing COVID-19 cases in the South Bay.

In an email to KPIX 5 on Monday, a city spokesperson confirmed the mask mandate was reinstated last Friday.

"The mask mandate was reinstated out of abundance of caution due to the recent data from the County of Santa Clara showing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases," the spokesperson said.

According to the most recent data from the county's COVID-19 dashboard, the 7-day average of daily new cases was at 496, up from 194 new cases / day at the start of April.

San Jose officials said the requirement is scheduled to continue through May 20, but acknowledged it may be extended as they continue to monitor cases in the county and within the organization.

"Our priority remains the health and safety of our employees and providing essential services to the community," the city spokesperson went on to say.

The San Jose City Council lifted the mandate for most indoor settings in early April, weeks after the state of California and Santa Clara County lifted its requirements.