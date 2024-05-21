San Jose man suspected of smashing ice cream parlor window onto child arrested

San Jose police on Tuesday announced the recent arrest of a suspect wanted on child abuse and assault charges after smashing a window at an ice cream parlor late last month, showering shards of glass down on a young child inside.

According to the press release issued by the San Jose Police Department, officers were called to an ice cream shop located at the 2900 block of Aborn Square at 9 p.m. on May 2, several days after the incident when the assault, vandalism and child abuse occurred.

Police learned that on April 26 at around 5:30 pm, an unidentified male suspect walked up to the ice cream parlor window directly behind where a young child was sitting inside and punched through the glass, causing large shards to fall on the child.

In the video, the suspect is also seen leaning in to say something to the people inside as the child's guardian grabbed the child and pulled him away from the broken window and suspect. The child's guardian left the ice cream shop with the child after this incident occurred.

Detectives with the San Jose Police Department Assaults Unit took over the case and began an extensive investigation into the incident. Detectives were eventually able to identify the suspect as 36-year-old San Jose resident Payam Afsari and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Last Wednesday, the suspect was located at his residence and taken into custody. He wasbooked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse charges.

Police said they are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the child and the child's guardian. Anyone with information about this case or the identity of the victims is asked to contact Detective Gaarde #4560 of the San José Police Assaults Unit via email at 4560@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161.

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.