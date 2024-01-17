San Jose man dies 2 months after being shot; suspect facing homicide charge

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose announced Wednesday that a man arrested in a shooting late last year is now facing a homicide charge, after the victim died from his injuries.

On the night of November 12, 2023, officers were called to the 100 block of North 14th Street on reports of a shooting. Police found the victim, who suffered from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Tuesday, the victim succumbed to his injuries and died.

Police have not released the victim's name. The man is the city's second homicide victim of 2024.

Following the shooting, responding officers found a man running from the scene. A foot pursuit took place and the suspect was arrested without further incident. Police also found a discarded firearm nearby.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old David Robert Cardoza, is in custody at the Santa Clara County Main Jail. Police said Wednesday that charges against him would be amended to include homicide.

David Robert Cardoza is facing a homicide charge in connection with a deadly shooting in San Jose on November 12, 2023. San Jose Police Department

According to jail records, Cardoza's next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Vallejo or Detective Harrington with the department's Homicide Unit over email or by calling 408-277-5283.