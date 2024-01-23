2 San Jose men accused of homicide after man found dead in RV

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose on Tuesday announced the arrests of two people on homicide charges after a man was found dead in an RV earlier this month.

Officers were called to the area of Kruse Drive and Montague Expressway in North San Jose around 10:50 p.m. on Jan. 11. Police located an adult male in the RV, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Due to the level of decomposition, it was not evident at the scene that the death was the result of foul play," police said in a statement.

San Jose police, along with the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office investigated. The Chief Medical Examiner ruled the man's death was a homicide, after physical trauma was found on his body.

Police said the incident was the city's 3rd homicide of 2024. The victim's identity is being withheld pending confirmation and notifying next of kin.

Homicide detectives were able to identify two suspects. On Jan. 19, officers arrested both men in San Jose.

Marco Espinoza (left) and Michael Anaya are accused of homicide after a man was found dead inside an RV in North San Jose on January 11, 2024. San Jose Police Department

The suspects, identified as 27-year-old Mario Espionza and 30-year-old Michael Anaya, were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of homicide. Both Espinoza and Anaya are being held without bail, according to jail records.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective Lt. Vallejo, Detective Sgt. Martinez or Detective Harrington of the SJPD Homicide Unit over email or by calling 408-277-5283.