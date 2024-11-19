Man clearing tree branch from San Jose road dies in hit-and-run

Police in San Jose are investigating a hit-and-run Monday night in which a driver fatally struck a man who had been clearing a tree branch on the road.

Officers were called to the area of Bird and Hull avenues around 8:45 p.m. following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian.

Units are currently in the area of Bird Ave and Coe Ave for a fatal hit and run vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.



The adult male pedestrian was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced deceased.



According to a preliminary investigation, the man had been in the northbound direction of Bird Avenue as he attempted to clear what was described as a "large" tree branch, when the driver of a 2019 red Chevy Tahoe SUV struck him and the branch.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. His identity has not been released.

Police said the driver had left the scene to seek medical treatment at a local hospital. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was not aware he struck the pedestrian.

"He was under the impression that he only struck the tree branch," San Jose Police Department spokesperson Stacie Shih said at a briefing Tuesday morning.

Neither alcohol nor drugs were believed to be a factor in the collision, according to officers.

Shih said the driver was not under arrest as of Tuesday and that any charges would be determined by the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

The victim was the 45th traffic death in San Jose and the 18th pedestrian killed on city streets this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective DelliCarpini of the department's Traffic Investigations Unit over email or by calling 408-277-4654.