San Jose man accused of poisoning mother with fentanyl, attacking father

SAN JOSE – A San Jose man is in jail on homicide and elder abuse charges in connection with the poisoning death of his mother and a brutal assault on his father, police said.

On Thursday, police announced that 40-year-old Bradley Dexter was arrested following a months-long investigation.

According to officers, Dexter's mother was found dead at a home on the 1100 block of Utopia Place on June 6. Several weeks later, the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office classified the woman's death as a homicide and that she died from an intentional fentanyl poisoning.

The incident was the city's 28th homicide of the year.

During the investigation, homicide detectives identified Dexter as the suspect.

On Friday, investigators also determined that Dexter was responsible for a violent attack on his father. The attack left him hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

Bradley Dexter was arrested on September 25, 2023 in connection with the poisoning death of his mother and an attack on his father. San Jose Police Department

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant and located Dexter on Monday. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of homicide, poisoning, two counts of elder abuse, along with the warrant.

According to jail records, Dexter is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

While an arrest has been made, anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Barragan or Detective Van Brande of the department's Homicide Unit over email or by calling 408-277-5283.