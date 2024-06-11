Watch CBS News
Crime

San Jose man arrested in 2017 downtown shooting

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now afternoon edition 6-11-2024
PIX Now afternoon edition 6-11-2024 07:38

Police in San Jose recently arrested a suspect seven years after a 2017 shooting downtown that left a man dead, according to authorities.

According to a press release issued by the San Jose Police Department, on the night of May 18, 2017, shortly before 10 p.m., patrol officers heard gunshots in the area of South 1st Street and Edwards Avenue. The officers found an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The shooting was San Jose's 12th homicide of 2017.

San Jose homicide suspect William Vellmure Jr.
San Jose homicide suspect William Vellmure Jr.  San Jose Police Department

At the time of the shooting, no suspects were identified or apprehended, police said. San Jose homicide detectives started a comprehensive investigation, identifying new leads and evidence over the last two years. With the assistance of the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Cold Case Unit, detectives identified 33-year-old San Jose resident William Vellmure Jr. as the primary suspect. 

A warrant was obtained for his arrest and last Wednesday, officers from the SJPD Covert Response Unit located and apprehended the suspect in San Jose. He was subsequently booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for murder. The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, police said.

"The closure of this seven-year-old murder was a direct result of the persistence and determination of our homicide detectives, as well as the assistance from the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Cold Case Unit," Acting Chief of Police Paul Joseph said in the release. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Martinez #4117 or Detective Jorgensen #4090 of the San José Police Department Homicide Unit via email: 4117@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4090@sanjoseca.gov at 408-277-5283. 

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

First published on June 11, 2024 / 1:55 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.