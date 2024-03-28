Man arrested in string of armed robberies throughout San Jose

SAN JOSE – A man suspected in a string of armed robberies in San Jose dating back to last summer has been arrested, police said Thursday.

Officers said the investigation was prompted by an attempted robbery on the 800 block of Blossom Hill Road in South San Jose on Aug. 26, 2023. In that incident, the suspect entered a business with a firearm and demanding money from a clerk, but left after the employee failed to provide money.

During the investigation, police identified the suspect and linked him to five other armed robbery and attempted armed robbery cases late last year and earlier this year.

Samih Stephan is suspected in multiple armed robberies and attempted armed robberies in San Jose from Aug. 2023 through Feb. 2024. San Jose Police Department

The incidents include a robbery on the 400 block of Blossom Hill Road on Dec. 7, a robbery on the 7100 block of Santa Teresa Blvd. on Dec. 16, an attempted robbery on the 1200 block of North 1st Street on Dec. 26, a robbery on the 700 block of North King Road on Jan. 2 and a Feb. 26 robbery on the 600 block of North 4th Street.

Police said the suspect is believed to have taken more than $3,000 in cash.

On Mar. 19, police arrested the suspect, identified as 55-year-old Samih Stephan of San Jose. Stephan has been booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of armed robbery.

According to jail records, Stephan is being held without bail. His next court appearances are scheduled for Thursday and April 9.

Anyone with additional information about the robberies is asked to reach Detective Yee of the department's Robbery Unit over email or by calling 408-277-4166.