San Jose man arrested after deadly fight at business

San Jose police arrested a man suspected of killing someone during a fight on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of a fight at a business on the 1000 block of Leigh Avenue around 12:21 p.m. When they arrived, they found a victim who was unconscious and not breathing.

Police said the victim died at the scene.

Officers arrested a man on suspicion of homicide. He was identified as Leonardo Soulett. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail, police said.

Police are investigating what led to the fight.

The identity of the victim will be released by the coroner's office once next of kin is notified.

It's the city's eighth homicide this year.