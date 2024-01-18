San Jose man accused of placing homemade bomb near elected official's home

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose announced an arrest Thursday of a man suspected of placing a homemade explosive device near the home of an elected official nearly two years ago.

On June 14, 2022, officers found the suspicious device in the area of Delmas and Coe avenues. Bomb squad technicians who responded to the scene determined that the device was a "functional homemade destructive device."

The device was rendered safe and then booked into evidence.

33-year-old Andres Navarro and a homemade explosive device that was found near the home of an elected official in San Jose on June 14, 2022. San Jose Police Department

Police did not identfy the official Thursday, but Councilmember Dev Davis told CBS News Bay Area following the incident that the device was found near her home. At the time, Davis said she couldn't think of a reason why someone would target her other than political differences of opinion.

"I want people to be civically involved and to come and do public comment at meetings and let me know how you feel that way and I think there's a way to be civil and to disagree in a civil manner and it doesn't have to be violent," said Davis.

Following an investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect earlier this month and obtained an arrest warrant.

On Tuesday, officers located and arrested the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Andres Navarro of San Jose. A search of Navarro's home by detectives yielded a field guide for improvised explosives.

According to jail records, Navarro is being held on $500,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective Gaarde of the San Jose Police Department's Assaults Unit over email or by calling 408-277-4161.