San Jose man accused of making illegal firearms with 3-D printers

SAN JOSE – A 25-year-old San Jose man was arrested on multiple firearms charges last week after illegal firearms and 3-D printing machines used to make guns were found in a home, police said Tuesday.

According to officers, arrest and search warrants were issued for Benito Hernandez, following an investigation into privately made firearms, which are also known as "ghost guns." On Friday, officers arrested Hernandez in San Jose and searched his residence.

Benito Hernandez of San Jose was arrested on firearms charges on March 8, 2024. San Jose Police Department

During the search, police said they seized three firearms, machine gun conversion devices, a silencer and ammunition.

Detectives also found materials for firearms manufacturing and two 3-D printing machines that they said were used to make illegal firearms for sale.

Items, including two 3-D printers and firearms, that police said were seized from the home of Benito Hernandez on March 8, 2024. San Jose Police Department

Hernandez was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on felony firearm-related charges, police said.

According to jail records, Hernandez is being held on $250,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to reach Detective Peterson of the department's Gun and Hazardous Offender Suppression Team over email or by calling 408-537-3835.