San Jose man accused of at least 113 retail thefts

Law enforcement officials talk about plans for funds from organized retail theft grants

A San Jose man suspected of more than 110 retail thefts since March has been arrested on grand theft charges, police said.

The department announced Monday that 41-year Johnny Pena was arrested on Oct. 28 and was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail. Pena was arrested following an investigation into 113 retail thefts that have taken place throughout San Jose since March.

"This is an example of someone who has a blatant disregard for the law, victimizing over one hundred businesses here in San José," Police Chief Paul Joseph said. "Our Organized Retail Theft Detail has done an outstanding job in making sure suspects like Johnny Pena know what happens when they commit these crime sprees in our city."

Johnny Pena, who is suspected in more than 113 retail thefts targeting San Jose stores. San Jose Police Department

According to police, Pena allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise from various retail businesses, including Home Depot, Lowe's, Dick's Sporting Goods and Target.

Police said the investigation was made possible by the department's Retail Theft Detail, which is funded by an $8.4 million grant by the California Board of State and Community Corrections.

"I want to thank our Police Department's Organized Retail Theft Detail for leaning in and using the resources we have available to hold bad actors accountable," Mayor Matt Mahan said.

Jail records show that Pena is being held without bail.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to reach Detective David Moody of the San Jose Police Department over email or by calling 408-277-4166.