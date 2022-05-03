Watch CBS News

San Jose: Jewelry store employee opens fire on smash-and-grab robbers

/ CBS San Francisco

Gunfire erupts at jewelry store smash and grab robbery in San Jose 00:29

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- A smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in East San Jose ended in gunfire.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on Monday, at Victoria's Jewelry located at Tully and King streets, according to San Jose police.

Police said the suspects smashed the front window display cases and grabbed what they could. That's when a shop employee grabbed a gun and opened fire, adding at least 2 bullet holes to the already-shattered glass.

The suspects fled in a getaway car. It's unclear if any of them were hurt.

Police confirmed no one else was hurt. 

First published on May 2, 2022 / 11:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.