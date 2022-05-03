San Jose: Jewelry store employee opens fire on smash-and-grab robbers

Gunfire erupts at jewelry store smash and grab robbery in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- A smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in East San Jose ended in gunfire.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on Monday, at Victoria's Jewelry located at Tully and King streets, according to San Jose police.

Police said the suspects smashed the front window display cases and grabbed what they could. That's when a shop employee grabbed a gun and opened fire, adding at least 2 bullet holes to the already-shattered glass.

The suspects fled in a getaway car. It's unclear if any of them were hurt.

Police confirmed no one else was hurt.