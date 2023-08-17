Watch CBS News
2 students stabbed at James Lick High School in San Jose

SAN JOSE – Two students have been hospitalized after they were stabbed at a high school in East San Jose Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident took place at James Lick High School on North White Road around 11:25 a.m.

Officers said both juveniles were transported to a local hospital with at least one stab wound. The suspects had fled the scene before police arrived.

james-lick-hs-san-jose-stabbing.jpg
Police vehicles at James Lick High School in San Jose following a stabbing that injured two students, August 17, 2023. KPIX

Additional details about the stabbing were not immediately available.

The campus was placed on lockdown following the stabbings. Students were seen leaving the campus as of 12:30 p.m. 

The public was urged to stay out of the area as officers conducted their investigation. 

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.

First published on August 17, 2023 / 12:26 PM

