I-280 in San Jose closed due to person suffering from mental health crisis

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN JOSE – The California Highway Patrol closed both directions of Interstate 280 in San Jose Thursday morning as they respond to a person suffering from a mental health crisis.

Shortly after 11 a.m., the agency announced that they have closed the freeway due to a potential jumper on the Meridian Avenue overcrossing. Officers are on the scene and are working to resolve the issue, the CHP said.

Additional details about the incident are not immediately available.

Officers said northbound 280 traffic will be diverted to Bascom Avenue, while southbound traffic will be diverted to Highway 17.

More details to come.

Editor's note: If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.

First published on March 21, 2024 / 11:32 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

