Woman found dead in San Jose neighborhood; City's 31st homicide of the year

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose have launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in a neighborhood over the weekend, in the city's 31st homicide of the year.

Around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to a home on the 900 block of Thelma Way. When police arrived, they found the victim, who had "obvious signs of physical trauma."

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity is being withheld pending confirmation and notifying next of kin.

Police said Monday that the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Vallejo or Detective Harrington of the department's homicide unit over email or by calling 408-277-5283.