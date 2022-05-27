2 arrested in April fatal shooting in East San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Police arrested two men in the shooting death last month of another man in East San Jose, authorities said Friday.

San Jose residents Johnson Nguyen, 38, and Henry Nguyen, 33, are suspected in the April 2 shooting on the 1900 block of Aborn Road just west of E.Capitol Expressway.

Officers arrived at the location at around 7:15 a.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Johnson Nguyen (L), Henry Nguyen San Jose Police Department

On May 18, officers with the department's Covert Response Unit arrested Johnson Nguyen and Henry Nguyen. The two are currently in custody at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

The victim was not identified. He was the 5th homicide in San Jose in 2022.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the department's homicide unit at 408-277-5283 or e-mail 4104@sanjoseca.gov or 3440@sanjoseca.gov.

