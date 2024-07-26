San Jose homicide suspect who fled to El Salvador returned to Bay Area after arrest in Texas

The suspect in a 2022 fatal shooting in San Jose who fled to El Salvador was returned to the Bay Area after his arrest in Texas in May, police said Friday.

The shooting happened on the afternoon of November 18, 2022 on the 600 block of River Oaks Parkway in North San Jose. San Jose police said officers found a man who had been shot and he was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

During the investigation, detectives identified 30-year-old Carlos Hernandez Monroy as the suspect. Police said it was also determined that Hernandez Monroy had fled to El Salvador after the shooting.

On May 27, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested Hernandez Monroy in McAllen, Texas. He was brought back to San Jose on Monday and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for murder.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting were still under investigation. The victim was not identified.

Anyone with information about the homicide was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Barragan #4106, or Detective Van Brande #4542 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 4106@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4542@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.