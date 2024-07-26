Watch CBS News
Crime

San Jose homicide suspect who fled to El Salvador returned to Bay Area after arrest in Texas

By Carlos Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now - Morning Edition 7/26/25
PIX Now - Morning Edition 7/26/25 09:27

The suspect in a 2022 fatal shooting in San Jose who fled to El Salvador was returned to the Bay Area after his arrest in Texas in May, police said Friday.

The shooting happened on the afternoon of November 18, 2022 on the 600 block of River Oaks Parkway in North San Jose. San Jose police said officers found a man who had been shot and he was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

During the investigation, detectives identified 30-year-old Carlos Hernandez Monroy as the suspect. Police said it was also determined that Hernandez Monroy had fled to El Salvador after the shooting.

On May 27, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested Hernandez Monroy in McAllen, Texas. He was brought back to San Jose on Monday and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for murder.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting were still under investigation. The victim was not identified.

Anyone with information about the homicide was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Barragan #4106, or Detective Van Brande #4542 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 4106@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4542@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.

Carlos Castañeda

Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.