San Jose police investigate after stabbing victim dropped off at hospital, dies

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose have launched a homicide investigation after a man who was stabbed died after being brought to a local hospital Wednesday morning.

Around 7:25 a.m., officers were called to the hospital for reports of a stabbing victim who was dropped off at the emergency room. When officers arrived, they found the victim, who suffered from at least one stab wound.

The man later succumbed to his injuries and died. His identity is being released pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the stabbing are under investigation. The incident is the city's 10th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Martinez or Detective Montoya of the department's Homicide Unit over email or by calling 408-277-5283.

