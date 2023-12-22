Man already in custody accused of murdering San Jose woman

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose announced Friday that a man in custody is now facing a murder charge following the death of a woman earlier this month.

According to officers, the woman was found dead at a home on the 900 block of Thelma Way on December 2. At the time, police said the woman had "obvious signs of physical trauma."

Police have withheld the victim's name. The incident is the city's 31st homicide of the year.

During the investigation, police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Ray Garcia, who is being held at the Santa Clara County Jail for a separate case. On Friday, Garcia was charged in the woman's murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Vallejo or Detective Harrington of the department's Homicide Unit over email or by calling 408-277-5283.