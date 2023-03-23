Man shot dead overnight in East San Jose neighborhood

PIX Now -- Thursday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

SAN JOSE -- A man was shot dead in a San Jose neighborhood before dawn on Wednesday, according to police.

The shooting happened on the 800 block of South Jackson Ave. between Story Road and Interstate Highway 680 in East San Jose.

San Jose Police said officers responded to a report of a person shot and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers and medics provided life-saving aid but the victim was pronounced dead.

Police did not have any suspect information and said the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting were still being determined.

The victim's identity was withheld until his family was notified. It was San Jose's 7th homicide of 2023.

Anyone with information was asked to contact SJPD Detective Sergeant Varela #3638 at 3638@sanjoseca.gov and/or Detective Montoya #3644 at 3644@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.