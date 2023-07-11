Juvenile killed in weekend shooting near San Jose State campus

SAN JOSE -- San Jose police are investigating a weekend shooting incident that left a boy dead and a man injured down the street from the San Jose State University campus.

Police said the incident happened around 8:50 p.m. Saturday night near the intersection of E. William and S. 10th Streets. Officers found the two victims each suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The boy, whose age and identity were not disclosed, died at a nearby hospital. The adult victim, whom police said is in his 20's, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating a possible motive and what led up to the shooting. An SJPD spokesperson said the two victims knew each other, but investigators do not believe they shot each other.

The shooting is San Jose's 21st homicide of 2023.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact SJPD's Homicide Unit at (408) 277-5283 or email the investigating detectives at 3810@sanjoseca.gov, 3829@sanjoseca.gov and 4339@sanjoseca.gov.