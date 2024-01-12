Arrest made, new details emerge in San Jose's 1st homicide of 2024

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose have arrested a suspect on suspicion of murder and revealed new details after a man was found dead on a North San Jose street earlier this week.

Around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the area of Descanso Drive and North 1st Street on reports of a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian. Police found the victim and performed life-saving measures, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police have not released the victim's name. The incident is San Jose's first homicide of 2024.

A preliminary investigation determined the victim was intentionally run over by the driver. In an update Friday, police said an examination revealed that the victim had also been shot.

Investigators were able to identify the primary suspect in the case as 19-year-old Mikel McNack of Fremont. On Thursday, McNack was found at a home in Sacramento.

Mikel McNack, arrested in connection with a homicide in San Jose on January 10, 2024. San Jose Police Department

McNack was transported back to San Jose and has been booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for homicide.

According to jail records, McNack is being held without bail. A court date was not announced.

While an arrest was made, police said that the case remains under investigation and that they are still looking for the suspect's vehicle. The vehicle is described as a gray 2017 Infiniti QX30 SUV with California license plate number 8TQV123.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Sgt. Barragan or Detective Van Brande of the department's homicide unit over email or by calling 408-277-5283.