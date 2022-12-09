San Jose homeowner charged in shooting of unarmed Black man renting nearby Airbnb

SAN JOSE – A white San Jose homeowner has been charged with felony assault and may face a hate crime charge in connection with the shooting of an unarmed Black man who was renting a nearby Airbnb, prosecutors said.

According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen's Office, the 21-year-old victim was staying at a North San Jose rental on the night of October 2. Prosecutors said the victim was walking from the Airbnb to a nearby grocery store when the suspect approached him with a handgun.

While the victim attempted to run to safety, prosecutors said he was shot once by the suspect while his back was turned. The victim suffered serious injuries to his leg.

"Everyone should be safe walking to the store," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said Friday. "We will not tolerate such senseless and violent acts in this County. We wish the victim a speedy recovery and will make sure he receives justice for this brutal assault."

Following the shooting, police rendered first aid to the victim and obtained video of the shooting from a neighbor, prosecutors said.

The suspect, identified as 66-year-old Mark Waters, was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail. Prosecutors said multiple firearms were seized during a subsequent search of Waters' home.

Waters has been charged with felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm resulting in great bodily injury and personal use of a firearm.

According to the District Attorney, police are investigating Waters for potential hate crime allegations. Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call Detective Lucas Gaarde or Detective Jessica Lindberg of the San Jose Police Department at 408-277-4161.

Waters is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, prosecutors said. He faces prison time if convicted.