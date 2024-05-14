Man dies of injuries after being shot at San Jose homeless encampment next to Highway 280

A man who was shot at a homeless encampment in San Jose last week has died of his injuries, police said Tuesday.

The shooting happened on May 9 at about 5:46 p.m. at an encampment in the area of McLaughlin Avenue and Interstate Highway 280. San Jose police said officers responding to a report of a shooting found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The officers began life-saving measures on the victim who was neither conscious nor breathing, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he was stabilized but remained in critical condition.

San Jose police officers at the scene of a shooting at a homeless encampment on McLaughlin Ave. next to Interstate Highway 280, May 9, 2024. KPIX

The suspect fled before officers arrived. Police were later seen detaining several people from the encampment on unrelated matters.

On May 12, police said the department was notified that the unidentified victim had died of his injuries at the hospital.

The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity after notifying his family members. Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting were being investigated. There was no suspect information available.

The homicide was the 13th in San Jose this year.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Taylor #4257 and Detective Harrington #4365 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit at 4257@sanjosecagov and/or 4365@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.