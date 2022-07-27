Watch CBS News
San Jose home of Cesar Chavez purchased by local nonprofit

By Len Ramirez

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN JOSE - An East San Jose home that once belonged to legendary civil rights leader and labor activist Cesar Chavez has been purchased by a local nonprofit, which hopes to turn the house into a national landmark.

Maritza Maldonado says buying Cesar Chavez' former San Jose home was an emotional experience.

"I literally cried," Maldonado said.

Her community services agency, Amigos de Guadalupe, quickly raised a million dollars for the purchase the property, once they found out the Chavez family had put it up for sale in May.

"We want to make sure that this is preserved for future generations.  What's happening with the gentrification and displacement of our people, we need to be anchored with Cesar Chavez and that home is part of what we're lifting up," Maldonado said.

The modest property at 53 Scharff Avenue in East San Jose is where Cesar Chavez lived with his parents and siblings as a young adult in the early 1950's, when he first learned of the power of non-violent protest.

As President of the United Farmworkers Union, he went on to lead one of the great American civil rights movements of the 1960's and 70's.

"We're just excited that he was there, his presence was there.  That's where the organizing happened."

Maldonado's group plans to remodel the property into a historical and educational center.

"I was just hoping that something great would happen with the house," said next door neighbor Erin White.

"I think it's what should happen so that more people know about this being a historical area.  It's where he lived when he was organizing the great boycott," White said.

Neighbors on the other side, who just found out about who Cesar Chavez was are also supportive.

"If it's like an education center, that's pretty ok for us," said Alexander.

The neighborhood is changing.   Many of the original small homes where many farm worker or cannery worker families settled still exist side by side with newer larger homes.

In fact, developers had their eye on the Chavez property.

"We heard developers were interested to tear it down and build a new four plex.  It was in danger of going away, that's why we stood up," Maldonado said.

City landmark status for the property won't change, but with the new owners hope it can also one day be a national landmark.

First published on July 26, 2022 / 7:36 PM

