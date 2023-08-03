Suspect in armed robbery of San Jose poker game falls through ceiling in foiled escape attempt

A second suspect in a May home invasion armed robbery of a large poker game at a San Jose home was arrested last week after trying to evade officers by climbing into a home's attic and falling through the ceiling.

San Jose police said in a press statement Thursday that the robbery happened on May 4 at a house on the 4000 block of Ambrose Court in the city's Ramblewood neighborhood north of Hellyer County Park. More than 10 people were inside the home playing poker when two armed and masked suspects smashed the rear sliding door, entered the home, ordered everyone to get on the floor, and demanded their money.

The two gunmen fled from the scene with stolen property and more than $30,000 in cash, police said. After officers arrived one suspect was located with the help of a police K-9. The suspect, 39-year-old San Jose resident Ankhkoa Ledo, was arrested and a search of the area yielded some of the stolen property and one of the guns used in the robbery, police said.

(L-R) Ankhkoa Ledo, Nicholas Boyd; damaged bathroom after suspect fell from attic San Jose Police Department

Robbery detectives determined the identity of the second suspect as 39-year-old Nicholas Boyd and obtained a warrant for his arrest. On July 26, undercover officers located Boyd at a home in San Jose. However, police said Boyd refused to come out and barricaded himself in the home that was also occupied by two children with special needs.

Police said during the standoff, Boyd tried to escape through an attic space, but he fell through the ceiling and into a bathroom shower of an adjoining residence. The children from the primary residence were safely evacuated and officers continued to negotiate with Boyd to surrender, which he eventually did without further incident.

Police urged anyone with information about this case or similar cases to contact Detective Contreras #4570 at the San José Police Robbery Unit via email: 4570@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4166.