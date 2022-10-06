Pedestrian injured in July hit-and-run crash in San Jose dies of injuries

SAN JOSE -- A man severely injured in a July hit-and-run crash in San Jose has died of his injuries, San Jose police said Thursday.

The crash happened on July 30 along the 400 block of Auzerais Avenue just north of the Interstate 280/Highway 87 interchange at about 4:19 p.m.

Investigators determined a 2020 Dodge truck was driving westbound on Auzerais when it left the roadway and collided with an unoccupied parked vehicle. The parked vehicle was pushed onto the sidewalk, hitting a tree and a pedestrian standing in the area.

The adult male driver of the vehicle fled on foot and was not located, police said. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with significant injuries.

Police said after a period of hospitalization the victim was placed in a recovery center, where he succumbed to his injuries on September 30. He was not identified.

The investigation was ongoing and the driver was still outstanding, police said.

It was the 51st fatal collision and the 53rd traffic death in San Jose in 2022. The victim was also the 27th pedestrian fatality of the year.

Anyone with information about the crash was urged to contact Detective Dellicarpini #4103 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4103@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.