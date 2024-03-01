2 San Jose teens arrested in gang-related triple shooting

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose announced Thursday that an 18-year-old and 16-year-old were both arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a triple shooting that officers said was gang-related.

Around 4:50 p.m. on Feb. 11, officers were called to the intersection of Lotus Street and Appian Lane on reports of a person shot. When police arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police later learned about a third shooting victim who had taken himself to the hospital.

During the investigation, detectives with the Gang Investigations and Assaults units identified the suspects and obtained search warrants for their homes. Police said a 3D printed loaded handgun was recovered in a search of the juvenile's home.

The suspects were arrested in San Jose. Additional details about the arrests were not immediately available.

18-year-old David Cisneros, along with an unidentified 16-year-old juvenile, are suspected in a shooting that injured three people in San Jose on Feb. 11, 2024. San Jose Police Department

The 18-year-old suspect, identified as David Cisneros of San Jose, was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail. Meanwhile the 16-year-old, whose identity is being withheld due to his age, was booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Moreno of the department's Gang Investigations Unit over email or by calling 408-277-3835.