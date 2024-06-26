Watch CBS News
Arrest made in San Jose gang-related shooting from March

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN JOSE – A San Jose man has been jailed on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon following a shooting in March that is believed to be gang-motivated, police said.

On the night of March 29, the victim and his wife were in their vehicle on the 1100 block of McLaughlin Avenue when an unknown suspect opened fire. The male victim, who was behind the wheel, was shot at least once.

Police said the victim took himself to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, detectives determined that the shooting was gang-motivated and identified a suspect. Arrest and search warrants were also obtained.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Salvador Rodriguez of San Jose, was arrested Thursday. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for gang-motivated assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

salvador-rodriguez-san-jose-062624.jpg
Salvador Rodriguez is suspected in a gang-related shooting in San Jose on March 29, 2024. San Jose Police Department

According to jail records, Rodriguez is being held without bail.

Anyone with additional information about the case is urged to contact Detective Escobedo of the department's Gang Investigations Unit over email or by calling 408-277-3835.

